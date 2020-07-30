Solar power counts the price for bidding cheap in race for projects

When SoftBank Energy two weeks ago withdrew its $600-million bond issue after failing to find enough investors, it showed the burn in India's solar power business. Investors found SB Energy solar rates competitive, but the cost of the fund's projects was higher than market expectations.

Solar power rates are falling, but investors and experts are alarmed at the finances of project developers. In turn, developers are worried about the cost of funding, the ban on Chinese imports and the nagging issue of power distribution companies not paying up their dues. Almost 80 per cent of ...