JUST IN
Over 5,000 farmers associated with fish farming in Chhattisgarh's Pakhanjur
Govt streamlines rules for settlement of disputes among CPSEs
Union Budget 2023: FinMin notifies refund of security deposits to MSMEs
India, EU set up three working groups under Trade and Tech Council
Four out of 10 households feeling pinch of higher milk prices, survey shows
Awas, Jal Jeevan to create rural jobs, justify MNREGA cut: CEA Nageswaran
Focused on green shift despite war-led scramble for conventional fuel: Puri
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
In process of finalising online gaming regulation, Centre tells Delhi HC
Govt trims budget for MGNREGS as PMAY, Jal Jeevan get more funds, says CEA
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Over 5,000 farmers associated with fish farming in Chhattisgarh's Pakhanjur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sovereign Green Bonds of Rs 16,000 cr to be issued in current fiscal

Sovereign Green Bonds (SGBs), amounting to Rs 16,000 crore, are proposed to be issued in the current financial year for mobilising resources for green infrastructure projects, the Parliament was told

Topics
sovereign bonds | Centre

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds

Sovereign Green Bonds (SGBs), amounting to Rs 16,000 crore, are proposed to be issued in the current financial year for mobilising resources for green infrastructure projects, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Rs 8,000 crore has already been raised in the first tranche of the SGBs, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Minister said that these bonds will be issued according to the Framework for Sovereign Green Bonds, released on November 9, 2022.

The resources mobilised by issuing Sovereign Green Bonds is part of the government's overall market borrowings in year 2022-23. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help reduce the economy's carbon intensity, the minister said.

--IANS

kvm/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sovereign bonds

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.