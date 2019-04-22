State mines make hay, private peers struggle in e-auction of coal blocks

The BJP government’s mega e-auction of coal blocks has seen mixed results with state-owned mines making hay while private companies are still languishing over regulations and legal cases. Of the 85 mines auctioned to private companies and allotted to states, 27 are currently producing coal to the tune of 24.82 million tonne.

Of this, 13 are owned by private companies producing 8.44 million tonne and 14 by states producing 16.38 million tonne. Government reports estimate that these mines were cumulatively producing 60 million tonne in 2014 when a Supreme Court judgment ...