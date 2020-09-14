Statsguru: Farm activity to MGNREGA wages, monsoon 2020 gives hope

The Southwest monsoon has passed 100 days of its 2020 journey, bestowing India with 7 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. Rains do swivel between normal, deficient and excess across years, but good rains in times of severe contraction in the economy are a big relief.

The spatial distribution of rainfall across districts, however, is uneven. Chart 1 (map) shows how southern peninsular areas, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and the rain shadow regions of Maharashtra have got a bounty this time. But districts in Madhya Pradesh, one of India's top farming states, received deficient ...