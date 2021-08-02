Steel production impacted in Apr-Jun qtr due to second Covid wave: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
The country's steel output took a hit during the April-June period of 2021 due to the emergence of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Monday.
During the second wave of pandemic, the public and private sector steel plants together supplied 2,30,262 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) between April 1 to July 25, 2021, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
As against 538 tonne of LMO supplied on April 1, 2021, the single day supply of LMO peaked to 4,749 MT on May 13, 2021, he said.
"The enhanced production of LMO (by steel players) by reducing usage of gaseous oxygen led to reduced production of steel by about 5,00,000 tonnes during the period April-June, 2021," the minister said.
According to information shared by Singh, Karnataka was supplied 44,107.79 tonne of LMO, Maharashtra received 30,310.85 tonne followed by Andhra Pradesh at 30,016.79 tonne and Telangana 17,178.21 tonne.
While West Bengal got 15,224.03 tonne LMO supply, Uttar Pradesh received 15080.2 tonne, Madhya Pradesh 11477.19 tonne, Tamil Nadu 10725.33 tonne, Haryana 8419.707 tonne, Gujarat 7,563.24 tonne and Jharkhand was supplied 6,137.571 tonne LMO.
States which received less than 5,000 tonne LMO are Bihar, Delhi, Assam, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU