Survey to explore minerals at 25 potential sites in Chhattisgarh

One site each of potential gold, copper, graphite, bauxite, and moissanite would be taken up for the initial study, the official said.

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

The Chhattisgarh government has approved 25 potential sites where surveys will be conducted to explore deposits of diamond, gold, and other minerals in the current financial year (2022-23), a senior official with the mining department said.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:13 IST

