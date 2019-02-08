JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tamil Nadu expects revenue deficit to drop to Rs 14,315 crore in 2019-20
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 2,681 crore for Chennai Metro Rail in state budget

amil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam said the phase-I of Chennai Metro Rail project, which covers two corridors stretching 45.01 km, would be fully commissioned during

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Chennai, Metro
A woman driver is about to ease the train out of the station during the maiden run of Chennai Metro Rail from Alandur to Koyambedu, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu has allocated Rs 2,681 crore for Chennai Metro Rail Project in the budget estimates for 2019-20.

In his budget speech, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam said the phase-I of Chennai Metro Rail project, which covers two corridors stretching 45.01 km, would be fully commissioned during this month.

The 9 km stretch up to Tiruvottryur/ Wimco Nagar is expected to be commissioned by June 2020.

In 2018-19, an amount of Rs 1,950 crore was allocated for the project. A feasiblity study is being taken up for the extension of the metro rail line from Meenambakkam airport to Kilambakkam metro bus terminus.

He added, out of the approved 118.90 km of three metro rail corridors, Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) would fund Rs 20,196 crore for implementing priority stretches totalling 52.01 km from Madhavaram to Sholingalnallur and Madhavaram to Chennai Mofussin Bus Terminus (CMBT). The state government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs 40,491 crore for the project.

Funding arrangements for other stretches are also in progress.
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements