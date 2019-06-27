Tariff hike is unacceptable, must be withdrawn: Donald Trump to India

looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in its already high tariffs against the United States, he said on the social network Twitter on Thursday.

"This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn," Trump added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State sought to reduce heightened trade tension with India on Wednesday, promising a renewed focus on negotiating better ties, but giving few specifics of how they would overcome disputes over trade and investment.

Pompeo's India visit comes as the two countries grapple with issues ranging from access to Indian markets for American firms to New Delhi's demand for foreign companies to store Indian data in the country, and exports of steel and aluminium to the U.S.

The two nations are "friends who can help each other all around the world," Pompeo told a joint conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after they met.

The current differences were expressed "in the spirit of friendship", he added.

However, any progress on trade would probably be announced at an expected meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Japan this week, economic and political analysts said.

"If there is going to be some kind announcement on trade, it will come at a Trump-Modi meeting," said Neelam Deo, founder of the Gateway House think tank in the financial capital of Mumbai.