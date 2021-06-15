Tax portal glitches: FinMin to hold a meeting with Infosys on June 22

-
-
Senior Finance Ministry officials will hold an interactive meeting with Infosys on June 22 to discuss technical glitches and grievances in the recently launched Income Tax e-filing portal. Stakeholders including ICAI members, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will be a part of the meeting.
"Representatives from Infosys will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the protal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by taxpayers," the Income Tax department said in an official statement.
After IT Department's much publicised new e-filing portal went live June 7 night, IT filers continued to face technical glitches ranging from longer than usual logging time, inability to respond to notices and not all features functioning yet.
Many users posted tweets tagging the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Last week, FM publicly asked Infosys and its co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani to address the grievances in a tweet and “not let taxpayers down”.
Nilekani later assured the FM that the company was working to resolve the issue, after she raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal.
Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.
