Telangana suffered Rs 5,000 crore loss due to floods, says CM KCR

-
ALSO READ
PM assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of all help following heavy rains
PM Modi speaks to Telangana, Andhra CMs over situation after heavy rainfall
File cases against KCR for temple, mosque demolition at Secretariat: Cong
BJP to carry out movement against ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti party
Covid-19 test mandatory for all who attend Telangana Assembly session
-
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that due to heavy rains and flash floods, the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works.
Heavy rains and floods during last three days have wrecked havoc in various parts of the state, especially Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister on Thursday held an emergency high-level meeting to review heavy rains and flood situation in the state.
KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called, had asked all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the state government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods.
Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Power Minister Jagdeesh Reddy, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ministers from Hyderabad T. Srinivas Yadav and Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials attended the review meeting.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU