Direct selling should be governed by commerce ministry: CAIT to Goyal

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said direct selling business, which is currently governed by the consumer affairs ministry, should be brought under the domain of the commerce and industry ministry as it is part of the domestic retail trade.
In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said, "We are of the considered opinion that direct selling is an integral part of the retail trade like other verticals including big retail, small retail, e-commerce and self employed groups."
CAIT also urged the minister to "take a pragmatic view and accept our request for bringing direct selling business under the domain of the commerce ministry".
