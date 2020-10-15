PM Modi speaks to Telangana, Andhra CMs over situation after heavy rainfall

Prime Minister on Wednesday spoke to Chief Minister and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy regarding the situation arising out of heavy in the two states.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support and assistance in rescue and relief work.

"Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in and AP respectively due to heavy Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to the Governor and Chief Minister and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in the region.

"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," he said in a tweet.

Fifteen people have lost their lives due to severe inundation caused by incessant rains in Hyderabad since Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)