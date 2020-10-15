JUST IN
Odisha's coronavirus tally jumps to 259,541 with 2,604 fresh cases
PM Modi speaks to Telangana, Andhra CMs over situation after heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy regarding the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the two states

Rainfall | Narendra Modi | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy regarding the situation arising out of heavy rainfall in the two states.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support and assistance in rescue and relief work.

"Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to the Telangana Governor and Chief Minister and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in the region.

"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over loss of lives and destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," he said in a tweet.

Fifteen people have lost their lives due to severe inundation caused by incessant rains in Hyderabad since Tuesday.

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 06:49 IST

