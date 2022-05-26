Hope sanity returns at soonest to supply chains: Sunil Bharti Mittal

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Wrong to weaponise economic tools, says Pak minister Hina Khar
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says chip shortage risks global expansion
-
Supply Chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Wednesday and hoped that some sort of sanity returns at the soonest.
"The world has become much more difficult. We didn't imagine there would be so much supply chain disruptions. Chinese equipment were being supplied at a fast pace and at low costs, but that is not the case anymore," Mittal said.
"Some businesses have moved on, but at a much higher cost. I really hope that we bring sanity back to the supply chains at the soonest," he added.
He was speaking during a session on 'advancing digital cooperation', moderated by Observer Research Foundation President Samir Saran, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here.
In 2023, the United Nations aims to agree on a Global Digital Compact, a multi-stakeholder understanding between states, the private sector and civil society on how to achieve the Roadmap for Digital Cooperation.
In the broader context, digital cooperation spans topics such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, Internet governance, safety and security, and data governance; all of which mandate the involvement of all stakeholders, not only governments.
The panelists also discussed whether digital cooperation changes the way one thinks about governing.
Mittal said, "We (Bharti group) operate in countries that are still working on building infrastructure, be it India, Bangladesh or sub-Sahara countries, but we have been able to do business only because of the commitments made on creating digital highways.
"There is still a long way to go to make everyone connected. Those who are not yet connected, are at a huge disadvantage and it becomes everyone's duty to bring them online. That will ensure that whether it is health services, medicines, education and other essential services, everyone will be able to access those," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU