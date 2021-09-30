Telecom reforms to allow Vi to invest in new tech including 5G: Kapania

-
ALSO READ
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt
Analysts revise SBI target price post Q1, but Voda Idea overhang remains
-
The telecom reforms announced by the government recently will enable Vodafone Idea (Vi) to invest in new technology and services, including 5G, whenever the ecosystem is ready, the company's Non-Executive Chairman Himanshu Kapania said.
During Vi's annual general meeting held online on Wednesday, Kapania said the telecom reforms will not only provide immediate financial relief to the operators through a four-year moratorium on government dues but will also give an impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India.
In mid-September, the government had announced a series of measures to provide relief to the telecom operators and boost investment in the telecom infrastructure. The immediate relief comes in the form of a four-year moratorium on all dues that are to be paid to the government.
"The moratorium for the next four years on all government dues, including spectrum liability and AGR dues as per the recent Supreme Court order, will enable Vodafone Idea to further boost its 4G coverage and capacity and provide deeper rural connect.
"It will also allow the brand to invest in new technologies and services, including 5G, whenever the ecosystem is ready and spectrum affordable," Kapania said.
Vi had a total gross debt of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued, but not due as of June 30, 2021. The debt comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.06 lakh crore and an AGR liability of Rs 62,180 crore that are due to the government and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 23,400 crore.
The company had posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 9,152.3 crore during the April-June 2021 period, and the finance cost was Rs 5,228.4 crore.
Kapania, who replaced Kumar Mangalam Birla on the company's board in August, said the government's reforms will address some of the long-standing issues in the sector. They will help telecom operators manage their free cash flows and enable investible funds in the hands of telecom operators for fresh capex deployment in building long-term digital infrastructure.
"Through this telecom structural reforms landmark decision, the government has truly demonstrated their commitment to establishing a healthy market structure of at least three private players," Kapania said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU