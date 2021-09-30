India current account records surplus in three months to end-June

-
ALSO READ
European economy grows 2% in second quarter, ending double-dip recession
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
Second wave of Covid-19 to delay full recovery for apparel players to FY23
World's fastest recovery outlook at risk as coronavirus sweeps India
Recovery tracker: Retail and recreation footfalls back to September lows
-
India's current account balance moved into a surplus in the April-June quarter mainly because of a contraction in the trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Thursday.
The current account surplus stood at $6.5 billion compared to a surplus of $19.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago. In the preceding January-March quarter the current account was in a deficit of $8.1 billion.
The surplus stood at 0.9% of the gross domestic product in the latest quarter, RBI data showed.
The balance of payments showed a surplus of $31.9 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2021/22, compared with a surplus of $19.8 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU