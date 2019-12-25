The decade in which the economy gobbled up the headlines and prime time

In a decade in which massive, often policy-induced economic crises shaped India, two news pegs from the two terminal years capture the trend so well. “The Reserve Bank of India not to make public any inspection reports, risk assessment reports and financial inspection reports of banks under the Right To Information Act”. (Supreme Court) “The Reserve Bank of India has been told to disclose pre-board meeting agenda notes and minutes and draft a disclosure policy under the Right To Information Act”. (Central Information Commission) For those not on track ...