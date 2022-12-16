JUST IN
Ficci releases roadmap to achieve 600 mn jobs, 6x rise in income by 2047
TN power utility invites consumer organisations to air grievances

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has convened a meeting with the voluntary consumer organisations functioning in the North Chennai area on December 31

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Power Sector | Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

power, electricity, IIP, grids, cyber security, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has convened a meeting with the voluntary consumer organisations functioning in the North Chennai area on December 31.

The meeting has been convened as part of Tangedco's move to get proper feedback from the consumer organisations and the public regarding its performance which includes the distribution of power.

The meeting assumes significance as the voluntary organisations will be bringing out even minor points on the functioning of the power utility which will help the organisation improve its performance for the betterment of power distribution.

Tangedco has not had an interaction with the voluntary consumer organisations working in the power sector since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources in Tangedco told IANS that the earlier interactions between the power utility and the consumer organisations have helped Tangedco to improve its performance.

The Tamil Nadu power utility has been receiving several grievances on the style of its functioning. The interaction between the consumer organisations in the voluntary sector and the power utility has been one of the steps taken by the Tangedco to improve its working style as the department was able to meet most of the criticisms aired by the consumers.

The voluntary consumer organisations working in the field of consumer protection and power sector have been expressing several issues regarding the distribution of power, power failures and other issues related to the working of the power utility.

Kokilakumari Dhinakar, 41, a housewife in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "The Tangedco inviting voluntary organisations is a good move as this will increase the credibility of the power utility. This is sort of a social audit being conducted by the organisation. "

With several trees uprooted and lines snapped during the recent rain following Cyclone 'Mandous', Tangedco received much appreciation for the prompt action in cutting power during heavy rain and winds, and also restoring power as soon as nature's fury ended.

--IANS

aal/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 17:53 IST

