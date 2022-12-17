Top Headlines: Climate tariff walls, coffee diplomacy at G20 and more

Union cautioned Indian industry of impending cost to sectors from tariff walls being raised by developed economies and sought suggestions. The second quarter results of banks show that net profits for the industry increased 57 per cent annually. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.

Union on Friday cautioned Indian industry of impending cost to sectors such as steel from tariff walls being raised by developed economies and sought suggestions how the government could help in the green transition of such sectors. Read More



Just as the of finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) from the world’s largest economies wrapped up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, planning has begun for a mega track in 2023. Late February, the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under India’s G20 presidency, will be held at the same venue—a sprawling resort some distance away from Bengaluru.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $564.07 billion in the week ended December 9. This is the fifth consecutive week of an increase in the central bank’s coffers.

