JUST IN
Working to cut cost of telecom ops to attract investments: DoT secretary
SC stays NGT order directing Rajasthan to pay environmental compensation
NDMC gearing up for G20 Summit, begins upgradation of roads: Council member
Telecom operators installing 2,500 base stations per week for 5G: Chauhan
Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023
Over 70 eminent citizens write to MPs on Digi Personal Data Protection Bill
Cabinet okays bill decriminalising minor offences to push ease of doing biz
Apparel exports arrest fall, rise by 11.7 pc in Nov: AEPC Chairman
RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges
No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Working to cut cost of telecom ops to attract investments: DoT secretary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Climate tariff walls, coffee diplomacy at G20 and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | G20 summit | Climate finance

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister cautioned Indian industry of impending cost to sectors from tariff walls being raised by developed economies and sought suggestions. The second quarter results of banks show that net profits for the industry increased 57 per cent annually. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.

Brace for climate tariff walls, FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions India Inc

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday cautioned Indian industry of impending cost to sectors such as steel from tariff walls being raised by developed economies and sought suggestions how the government could help in the green transition of such sectors. Read More

Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023

Just as the G20 meeting of finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) from the world’s largest economies wrapped up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, planning has begun for a mega track in 2023. Late February, the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under India’s G20 presidency, will be held at the same venue—a sprawling resort some distance away from Bengaluru. Read More
RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $564.07 billion in the week ended December 9. This is the fifth consecutive week of an increase in the central bank’s coffers. Read more
Digital lenders seek cap on default loss guarantee models from RBI

At a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor earlier this week, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) – the industry association for digital lenders – raised the issue of first loss default guarantee (FLDG). Read More
.

Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data

The second quarter results of banks show that net profits for the industry increased 57 per cent annually. The private sector banks recorded a 64 per cent rise in profits, whereas the net profits of public sector banks jumped 50 per cent in this period. Read More

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.