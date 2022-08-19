Top headlines: Govt cuts windfall tax, IRCTC on passenger data, and more

-
ALSO READ
Centre planning to further cut windfall tax on crude, diesel: Report
Centre garners Rs 3,000 crore from windfall tax on oil and gas firms
What is windfall tax on oil companies?
Refiners, upstream cos soar on windfall tax cut; CPCL up 11%, Oil India 8%
The state-level political dynamics behind the windfall tax on fuel exports
-
Govt cuts windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil to Rs 13,000 per tonne
The government on late Thursday increased windfall profit tax on diesel export to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre earlier. Besides, the government again imposed Rs 2 per litre tax on export of aviation turbine fuel after scrapping it earlier this month. Read More
IRCTC moves to monetise passenger data; floats tender to hire consultant
In a first of its kind move, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways, is looking to monetise its bank of passenger data while conducting business with private and government companies. Read More
New big telecom move: Trai sets the ball rolling on auction across 4 bands
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun work on a consultation paper for auctioning of spectrum in four bands: the two crucial satellite bands which include Ka (satellite to earth 17.2-21.2 GHz and upload from 27.5-31 GHz) and KU (10.2-14.5 GHz) which enable broadband services, and the contentious E band (71-76 to 81-86 GHz ) as well as the V band (between 57-71 GHz). Read More
Lenders in talks to sell Rs 18,850-cr Future group loans to NARCL
Lenders to the Future group are in talks with the newly formed NARCL to sell loans worth Rs 18,850 crore. This comes at a time when Future group firms are facing bankruptcy proceedings in the NCLT, Mumbai, and a forensic audit has been ordered by the market regulator. Read More
Consumer base, user data likely to determine CCI scrutiny of digital M&As
Mergers of digital businesses may face scrutiny by the CCI only if they have a critical level of a consumer base and user data, and have signed deals and received payments because such parameters will determine “significant business operations” in India, said CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta in an interview. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU