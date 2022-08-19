Top headlines: Govt cuts windfall tax, IRCTC on passenger data, and more

Govt cuts windfall profit tax on domestic to Rs 13,000 per tonne



The government on late Thursday increased windfall profit tax on diesel export to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre earlier. Besides, the government again imposed Rs 2 per litre tax on export of aviation turbine fuel after scrapping it earlier this month.



IRCTC moves to monetise passenger data; floats tender to hire consultant



In a first of its kind move, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways, is looking to monetise its bank of passenger data while conducting business with private and government companies.



New big telecom move: Trai sets the ball rolling on auction across 4 bands



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has begun work on a consultation paper for auctioning of spectrum in four bands: the two crucial satellite bands which include Ka (satellite to earth 17.2-21.2 GHz and upload from 27.5-31 GHz) and KU (10.2-14.5 GHz) which enable broadband services, and the contentious E band (71-76 to 81-86 GHz ) as well as the V band (between 57-71 GHz).



Lenders in talks to sell Rs 18,850-cr Future group loans to NARCL



Lenders to the Future group are in talks with the newly formed NARCL to sell loans worth Rs 18,850 crore. This comes at a time when Future group firms are facing bankruptcy proceedings in the NCLT, Mumbai, and a forensic audit has been ordered by the market regulator.



Consumer base, user data likely to determine CCI scrutiny of digital M&As



Mergers of digital businesses may face scrutiny by the CCI only if they have a critical level of a consumer base and user data, and have signed deals and received payments because such parameters will determine "significant business operations" in India, said CCI chief Ashok Kumar Gupta in an interview.




