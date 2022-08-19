DPIIT to hire consultants to work towards ease of doing business

-
The commerce and industry ministry is planning to hire consultants to study business environment and compliances and suggest steps to promote ease of doing business in the country.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has invited applications from eligible qualified professionals for engagement as senior consultant and consultant for three years for working in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Reform Secretariat.
The secretariat has been established in the DPIIT.
Interested candidates can apply online by end of this month.
The work responsibilities of these consultants include conducting a detailed analysis of existing acts/rules and their provisions; review and analyze the legal and regulatory frameworks dealing in different jurisdictions in India; and devise an action plan with a focused approach on the reforms required towards improving regulations.
Further, the consultants should have "an understanding of the business regulations at the state level and further identify action plans for improvement of reform agenda," according to the advertisement of the department.
Senior consultant and consultant would have to develop an understanding of the citizen services delivery mechanism both at the central ministries/departments and state level and identify action plans for improvement of the government machinery.
They would have to "conduct in-depth analysis of various costs involved in the life-cycle of a business entity so as to identify the additional financial implications on businesses while meeting various government compliances".
They would assist in undertaking feedback on implemented reforms from the stakeholders (users/beneficiaries) to evaluate actual implementation of reforms.
The government is taking steps to further improve business environment in the country as it helps in attracting investments and creating jobs.
