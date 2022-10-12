Top headlines: India's CPI inflation rises to 7.4%; Wipro Q2 net falls 9%

Retail accelerates to 7.41% in Sept; IIP contracts 0.8% in Aug



In a double whammy for the economy, India’s retail rate shot up to 7.41% in September from 7% in the preceding month while factory output contracted 0.8% in August, data released by the National Statistical Office showed.

The consumer price index (CPI) based was driven by a higher food inflation rate of 8.6% in September while contraction in output of mining and manufacturing led to a dip in factory output.

Q2 results: Net profit declines 9% to Rs 2,659 cr; revenue rises 15%

IT services major Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.3 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit, weighed down by rising staff expenses and lower non-US earnings.

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was 9.3 per cent lower at Rs 2,659 crore, the company said in a statement.

Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover losses

The government will extend a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three state-owned fuel retailers to cover for the losses they incurred on selling domestic cooking gas below cost in the last two years, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on Wednesday, approved the one-time grant to three oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Thakur told a briefing.

Q2 net rises 7% to Rs 3,489 cr, firm declares Rs 10 dividend

IT firm on Wednesday reported 7% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,489 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs 24,686 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 20,655 crore in Q2FY22.