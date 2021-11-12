Top headlines: Lancet reviews Covaxin, China's Xi Jinping extends power

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi, to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh equity
Post-IPO, promoter family of Nykaa to continue holding 51% stake
Markets Today: Understanding the risks before investing in Nykaa IPO
Nykaa lists at 79% premium to issue price; market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion
Nykaa IPO: Should investors partially book profits or hold on for now
-
Tata Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,918 crore in the September quarter, up nearly eight-fold from the same period last year. More in that story in our morning wrap.
Covaxin 77.8% effective against Covid in Lancet study
Covaxin, a vaccine developed by India’s government medical research agency and Bharat Biotech International Ltd., was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19, said The Lancet in a mixed review.
Nykaa pays Rs 148 cr to investment bankers for handling IPO
Nykaa, the online beauty start-up, has issued the fattest pay cheque to the managers of its share sale: Rs 148 crore, or 2.8 per cent of its issue proceeds of Rs 5,300 crore. In absolute terms, this is the second-highest amount paid to investment bankers for handling an IPO.
India sets 2025 deadline for new vehicles to be E20-compliant
India aims to sell only petrol blended to an extent of 20 per cent with ethanol (E20) from 2025-26. According to officials, all new vehicles sold in the country will need to be E20-compliant from 2025.
Tata Steel beats TCS in net profit
Tata Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,918 crore in the September quarter, up nearly eight-fold or 661 per cent from the same period last year. The company overtook Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the most profitable company in the Tata Group, riding on a surge in its margins and net profit in Q2FY22.
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures, the AP reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU