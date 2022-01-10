Total employment in 9 select sectors rises to 3.10 cr in July-Sep 2021

-
-
Total employment generated by nine select sectors stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, which is 2 lakh more than that of the April-June period, according to a quarterly employment survey by the labour ministry released on Monday.
The quarterly employment survey (QES) report released by Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said that total employment numbers in the nine select sectors were 3.08 crore in April-June 2021.
The rise shows improvement in economic activities after lifting of lockdown restrictions by states to curb the spread of deadly virus after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in April 2021.
These nine sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation and Restaurant, IT/ BPO and Financial Services, accounting for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.
This is the second report in the series. First report was for April-June 2021.
The study covers establishment with 10 or more employees.
Releasing the report, Yadav stated that these studies will aid government to achieve its mission of last-mile delivery and evidence-based policy making for workers.
He expressed hope that India will soon be able to come out of the third wave of the pandemic.
