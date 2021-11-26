India to reach net zero emissions by 2070, says Bhupender Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T 5G in India: Price, specifications, and more
India Inc welcomes Modi's pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2070
India needs $10.1 trn investments for net zero emissions by 2070: CEEW
IMF welcomes India's announcement to adopt net zero by 2070 at COP26
Experts hail India's announcement to achieve net zero target by 2070
-
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday asserted that India will reach net zero emissions by 2070 and asked the industry to take serious note on sustainability.
Realising the effect of climate change on sustainable businesses, corporates and industrial houses in India are taking a serious note of the environmental, social and governance aspect to become more resilient, he said in a virtual session with ICC.
"As a nation, we would reach net zero emissions removing as much as carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as we produce by 2070.
As we all know, the effects of climate change are no longer a prediction of the future. We are already feeling its effects through draughts, untimely cyclones, prolonged heat waves and changing weather patterns," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26 announced that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.
The role of the industry to combat climate challenge was of paramount importance, he said.
Yadav said, India trusts its industry to rise to the occasion and present example to the world in playing a responsible, capable and efficient partner in a war we are fighting to save this planet, the only one that we have.
The threat of climate change is not for future but we are in the middle of it, the minister said.
Changing rain patterns, massive forest fire, increasing number of floods and cyclones and other things happening all around should not be ignored, Yadav said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU