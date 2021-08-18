Tourism Min signs pact with MakeMyTrip, Ibibo to boost hospitality industry

The Ministry of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and Ibibo Group Private Limited as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry in the aftermath of the coronavisrus pandemic, a statement said in Wednesday.

The Ministry of Tourism has already signed MoUs with EaseMyTrip, Cleartrip and Yatra.com.

"The primary objective of this MoU is to provide an extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness and Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage units to register on NIDHI and thereby on SAATHI and encourage local tourism industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing spread of COVID-19.

"The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights and designing evidence based and targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism," it said.

The event was organised under the arrangement between Ministry of Tourism and Quality Council of India (QCI) for implementing measures for strengthening the Indian hospitality and tourism industry.

"The Ministry of Tourism and MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited & Ibibo Group Private Limited will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical cooperation in the Indian hospitality and tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU. It is expected that in the future more OTAs will come forward for signing such MOUs in order to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry of India," it said.

