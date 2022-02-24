Uncertainties remain around India's medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Rating assessment of India focused on medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch
Fitch affirms Power Grid Corporation's 'BBB-' rating, outlook 'negative'
India continues to 'lag way behind' in Covid-19 vaccination: Fitch
Fitch's rating disappointing but investors see future in India, its reforms
-
Fitch Ratings on Thursday said India's economy is rapidly recovering from the pandemic but uncertainties remain around its medium-term debt trajectory.
In its report 'What Investors Want to Know: Indian Sovereign and Financial Institutions in 2022', it said financial institutions face an uneven recovery due to lingering asset-quality risks and capital limitations.
Fitch projects India's real GDP growth at a robust 8.4 per cent in 2021-22 and 10.3 per cent in next fiscal year, as the economy rebounds from its sharp pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020-21.
Nonetheless, the medium-term debt trajectory remains core to our sovereign assessment and fiscal consolidation may be slower than we previously expected based on the February 1, 2022 budget, Fitch said.
Risks around the sustainability of India's downward debt trajectory were a key factor for maintaining the negative outlook when Fitch affirmed the 'BBB-' sovereign rating in November 2021.
India's economy is rapidly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial sector pressure appears to be easing, Fitch said.
However, uncertainties remain around its medium-term debt trajectory, while financial institutions face an uneven recovery due to lingering asset-quality risks and capital limitations, it added.
The rating agency said banks' and non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) performance should improve gradually amid the economic momentum and extended regulatory forbearance.
Still, lingering asset-quality strains and higher funding costs are likely to weigh on NBFIs' earnings recovery, while state banks' weaker profitability and capitalisation than that of private banks may constrain their capacity for growth and remain a drag on banking-sector performance, Fitch said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU