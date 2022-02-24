Delhi Budget: Arvind Kejriwal to hold special meeting with Ministers

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: External Affairs minister in RS
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the Budget for the upcoming financial year, Chief Minister's Office informed.
Taking to Twitter, the CMO said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, February 24, to discuss Delhi's Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23."
The Delhi government began working on the Delhi Budget 2022-23 by the end of January and as per Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, this terms' Budget will be special and will foster the economic growth of the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU