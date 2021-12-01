Unemployment rate at 9.3% in January-March 2021: NSO survey

The unemployment rate in urban areas of the country for the people of all ages fell to 9.4 per cent in January-March 2021.
This was the lowest since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March last year but was higher than the pre-pandemic levels of 9.1 per cent, showed the Periodic Labour Force survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The unemployment rate in January-March 2020 was at 9.1 per cent in urban areas for people of all ages, the survey showed.
Joblessness, or the unemployment rate, is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force, which is the sum of people who are working and those who are looking for work. The rate for the current weekly status (CWS) in urban areas for persons of all ages was 10.3 per cent in October-December 2020, the survey showed.
It showed the unemployment rate among females in urban areas was 11.8 per cent in January-March 2021. It was 13.1 per cent in October-December 2020.
Among males, the rate in urban areas was 8.7 per cent in January-March 2021. It was 9.5 per cent in October-December 2020. The NSO had launched the PLFS in April 2017. On the basis of that, a quarterly bulletin is brought out and it gives estimates of labour force indicators such as the unemployment rate, the worker population ratio (WPR), the labour force participation rate (LFPR), and the distribution of workers by broad status in employment and industry of work in the CWS.
The estimates of unemployed persons in the CWS give an average picture of unemployment in seven days during the survey period.
In the CWS approach, one is considered unemployed if one did not work even for one hour on any day during the seven days but sought work or was available for it. The labour force, according to the CWS, is the number of persons either employed or unemployed in a week preceding the date of the survey.
The LFPR is defined as the percentage of population in the labour force. Nine bulletins of the PLFS corresponding to the quarters ended December 2018, March 2019, June 2019, September 2019, December 2019, March 2020, June 2020, September 2020 and December 2020 have been released. The latest bulletin is the tenth in the series.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU