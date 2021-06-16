Union Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy for 2021-22

The Union on Wednesday approved 'Deep Ocean Mission' for sustainable use of ocean resources and nutrient-based subsidy.

Union approved the proposal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences on 'Deep Ocean Mission', with a view to explore deep ocean for resources and develop deep-sea technologies for sustainable use of ocean resources, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing in New Delhi.





"So far, there has been no survey of minerals in deep ocean. An off-shore centre to look for thermal energy will be set up," said Javadekar.

Union approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixation of 'Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates' for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) Fertilizers for the year 2021-22, said Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Amid the buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings were held on Wednesday.

The buzz that was going on for quite sometime intensified after series of meetings took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting PM's residence for a month now.

Earlier sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since NDA came back to power in 2019.