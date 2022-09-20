Union Cabinet to approve National Logistics Policy on Wednesday: Report

-
-
The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the National Logistics Policy in its meeting on Wednesday, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week unveiled the policy which seeks to cut transportation cost by promoting seamless movement of goods across the country.
While launching the policy, the prime minister had said that "from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible".
According to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), an unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the policy to help different government and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.
Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through which the policy will be implemented.
The other interventions proposed include Standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards; Logistics Human Resources Development and Capacity Building; state engagement; export-import logistics; Service Improvement framework; Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics; and Facilitation of Development of Logistics Parks.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 21:50 IST
