JUST IN
UP aims to become $1 trn economy: State industrial development minister
Asia Pacific region faces risks from global financial tightening: IMF
Civil aviation sector likely to log 400 mn passengers in 7-10 yrs: Scindia
Abuse of Liberalised Remittance Scheme for offshore betting under CBIC lens
British PM Rishi Sunak committed to FTA with India, says Downing Street
As rural demand weakens, FMCG distributors offer more credit to retailers
Will realise $1-trn digital economy goal in 5-7 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
A stringent patent rule is latest hurdle for India-UK free trade agreement
Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers
Global Investors' Meet: K'taka govt inks 50 MoUs worth Rs 5.64 trn on Day 1
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Asia Pacific region faces risks from global financial tightening: IMF
Business Standard

UP aims to become $1 trn economy: State industrial development minister

UP is aiming at becoming a one trillion dollar economy and protecting investors' interests is the top priority for the government, the state's industrial development minister said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | UP skill development | UP Investors Summit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Noida 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Uttar Pradesh is aiming at becoming a one-trillion dollar economy and protecting investors' interests is the top priority for the government, the state's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh is soon going to come up with a new industrial policy also to attract global investors, the minister said in a programme organised by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

"Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards becoming 'Uttam Pradesh' (the best state). All the departments are working unitedly to make UP one trillion-dollar economy. Soon the new industrial policy is going to be implemented, which will attract the whole world for investment, Gupta said.

The state received investment assurances worth Rs 80,224 crore this year and a 'Global Investor Summit' is being organised in Lucknow in February 2023 through which an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore has been set, according to a statement from the minister's office.

"The landscape of the state has changed. Protecting and facilitating the interest of investors is our top priority," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.