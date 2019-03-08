UP, AP ahead in taking benefits of PM-KISAN; 2.18 crore farmers reached

-
ALSO READ
First tranche of PM-Kisan scheme likely to cover 24 million farmers
Modi govt's minimum income guarantee scheme was for landless farmers too
The rights and the wrongs about Narendra Modi's economic policies
For many farmers, PM-Kisan scheme may see their monthly savings double
Most unemployment surveys are skewed, PM Narendra Modi tells House
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU