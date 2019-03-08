JUST IN
Relief for industry as govt clears air on levy of GST on promotional offers
UP, AP ahead in taking benefits of PM-KISAN; 2.18 crore farmers reached

The scheme promises a support of Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an income support scheme for farmers, PM-KISAN, on February 24 from Gorakhpur. The scheme promises a support of Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers. The Centre has transferred the first installment of Rs 2,000 each to 21.8 million farmers in 23 states and one Union Territory. Here is the progress of the scheme as of March 7.

