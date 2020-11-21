UP best performer in inland fisheries, Odisha is best Marine state

was awarded as best performing state in inland while got the award of the best Marine state on the occasion of 'World Fisheries Day' observed on Saturday by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, was the chief guest at the occasion. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister for Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Government of also graced the occasion and received the award on behalf of the State of Uttar Pradesh, awarded as best performing State in inland The fishers, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials and Scientist from across the nation also participated in the grand event.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of State, Sarangi said, "World Fisheries Day is our way of thinking globally and acting locally as we reach out to our fisher communities through local events. He said that through this event we send a message to our fishers, to our nation and to the world that fisheries is an important sector that contributes immensely to the socio-economic growth of the country."

Sarangi said that the marine capture fisheries in the country has become stagnant and there is a paradigm shift from capture to culture based fisheries.

Aquaculture activities have to be taken up in India as the alternative way of meeting the growing demand of nutritional security.He also said that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada at a total estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores intends to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernisation and strengthening of value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers' welfare.

Sarangi said that the is extremely diverse and quite dynamic. There is a need to streamline policies and programs to take R&D benefits to the farmers and fishers for orderly and sustainable utilisation of all potential resources with focus on increasing efficiency and reducing environmental footprint. He said, "We need to diligently explore the resources available in the country such as waterlogged area, wetlands, lakes, reservoirs, canals, ponds, tanks, floodplains, backwaters, lagoons, low saline inland areas for increasing the fish production."

During the event, for the first time in the Fisheries Sector, the Government of India awarded best performing States for 2019-20 namely, (amongst Marine states), (amongst Inland states) and Assam (amongst Hilly and NE states).

The Govt. also awarded best Organisations for 2019-20 (Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd. (for Marine); Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd (for Inland), and Assam Apex Cooperative Fish Marketing and Processing Federation Ltd. (for Hilly region); Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh as best Marine District; Kalahandi, as best Inland District; Nagaon, Assam as Best Hilly and NE District.

