Industry share in GDP 20-yr low: How it affects growth, what govt should do

Tune in to know why should one worry about the industry's falling share in India's GDP, how does it affect the country's overall economic growth in the long-term and more

Kanishka Gupta & Krishna Kant  |  New Delhi 

Despite the government's Make-in-India push, manufacturing made up 27.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, the lowest in two decades. This makes India one of the least industrialised countries in Asia with the exception of Pakistan and Nepal.

What does that mean, why should one worry about the industry's falling share in India’s GDP and how does it affect the country's overall economic growth in the long-term? All these things and more will be discussed in this podcast.

First Published: Sat, November 21 2020. 13:36 IST

