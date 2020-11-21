Industry share in GDP 20-yr low: How it affects growth, what govt should do

-
ALSO READ
Despite 'Make-in-India' push, industry share in GDP hit 20-year low in 2019
Fitch Ratings, CRISIL, SBI Research see India economy shrinking in FY21
Location data, goods moved: More weekly indicators on economy turn positive
GDP numbers reinforce belief that economy is headed for recession: Analysts
Raters see India's GDP contracting more in FY21 than projected earlier
-
Despite the government's Make-in-India push, manufacturing made up 27.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, the lowest in two decades. This makes India one of the least industrialised countries in Asia with the exception of Pakistan and Nepal.
What does that mean, why should one worry about the industry's falling share in India’s GDP and how does it affect the country's overall economic growth in the long-term? All these things and more will be discussed in this podcast.
Tune in for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU