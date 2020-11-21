Industry share in GDP 20-yr low: How it affects growth, what govt should do

Despite the government's Make-in-India push, made up 27.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, the lowest in two decades. This makes India one of the least industrialised countries in Asia with the exception of Pakistan and Nepal.

What does that mean, why should one worry about the industry's falling share in India’s GDP and how does it affect the country's overall economic growth in the long-term? All these things and more will be discussed in this podcast.



Tune in for more