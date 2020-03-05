UP to acquire 2,500 acres for manufacturing hub in industrial corridor

will acquire about 2,500 acres to set up a manufacturing centre under the mega Amritsar- Industrial Corridor (AKIC).

It will identify land at three proposed places: Chola in Bulandshahr district, Naini in Prayagraj (Allahabad) district or Bhaupur in Kanpur district, for the project called integrated manufacturing cluster, according to directions issued by UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

K Sanjay Murthi, chief executive officer and managing director of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Development Corporation (DMICDC), met Tiwari on Wednesday to discuss land acquisition.

According to Murthy, work on the 351-km Khurja-Bhaupur section under the AKIC will finish by March 2020 and project is expected to be completed by December 2020.

He requested the state government to apprise the DMICDC of the development regarding the acquisition of land, so that the processes of detailed project report (DPR) and share holder agreement could be expedited.

Separately, 83 per cent of the land needed for a logistic and transport hub in Dadri has been acquired. Work on the Rs 1,700 crore integrated industrial township in Greater Noida is fast progressing, according to the state government.