Urjit Patel: Was he one of the weakest or finest RBI governors ever?

Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have come as a shocker to most, but the market reacted far more soberly than many had expected. The Assembly election results may have played a role, but at least part of the reason was that rumours of his resignation had been circulating for over a month.

But both Patel and the government, the protagonists in this particular drama, deserve some credit for the subdued market response too. The quick appointment of a successor bottled up some of the fizz. And so did the fact that Patel chose to resign ...