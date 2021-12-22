Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath proposes drone manufacturing unit in state

Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to prepare a concrete action plan for setting up a drone unit in the state.

In a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, he has also directed them to chalk out plans to compile the rich history of villages and cities in the state, a government spokesperson said.

The chief minister proposed the drone unit, given the importance of unmanned aircraft in various fields such as disaster relief, agriculture, and law and order, the spokesperson said.

He has also mulled over starting certificate or diploma courses on drone technology in industrial training institutes, for which necessary help will be taken from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

According to the spokesperson, Adityanath has also directed the officials to chart rules and regulations on use of drones.

Meanwhile, in a bid to document the rich mythological, historical and cultural history of cities and village panchayats in the state, the chief minister has sought compilation of data in this connection.

"Every village, every city has its own story of settlement and it should be written down," the spokesman said, quoting Adityanath.

Further, the chief minister has directed the urban and rural development departments to chalk out plans to celebrate 'Gram Diwas' and 'Nagar Diwas' respectively on lines of Day, the spokesman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)