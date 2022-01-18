Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new CMD of Air India

Senior bureaucrat Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Ltd as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

He has been appointed as the chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar.

