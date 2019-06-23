Wealth disparity rose six-fold in 17 years, says development study

Wealth inequality has risen six times between 2000 and 2017, shows a study to be released by former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday.

The study, the Social Development Report (SDR) 2018, prepared by the Council for Social Development (CSD), attributes the inequality to economic liberalisation and the rigid social structure in the country. When contacted, T Haque, who is one of the co-editors of the report, said: “We will tell the former prime minister that he was the one who initiated economic liberalisation.” Haque, who was chairperson of the Commission for ...