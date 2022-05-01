West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh meets Piyush Goyal over 'jute price capping'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arjun Singh met Union minister of textiles here in the national capital on Saturday to raise his concerns regarding the price capping of raw by the Central government.

The meeting comes a day after BJP MP wrote to the Chief Ministers of five states including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the decision of the Central government with regards to capping the price of raw .

"I met Union Minster of Textiles over matter (of industry). The meeting was 1.5 hours long. He is fully convinced that there is some issue and asked me to meet Textiles Secretary for a solution, before putting it in front of top-level," said Arjun Singh to ANI after his meeting with the Union Minister.

Flagging the seriousness of the issue that is affecting the entire jute industry in West Bengal, BJP MP expressed satisfaction and hope after the meeting with Union Minister.

"Jute mills continue to down shutters in . We have to sort out this matter together. With today's meeting, I am convinced that we're moving on a good path," he said.

The Centre has fixed a price cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal on raw jute. The upper cap of Rs 6,500 per quintal was fixed for 2021-22.

