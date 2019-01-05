What to expect on the tax front in 2019

The year 2018 witnessed significant tax changes and reforms across the globe and India was no exception. The government intensified its steps towards increasing the tax base and took further measures to crack the whip on the parallel economy.

The latter half of 2018 saw government take initial steps on reforming the Indian Income Tax Act with the formation of a committee to draft a new tax law which promises to be simple and non-adversarial. In this backdrop, 2019 promises to be yet another year where some tax challenges will intensify, and some aspects will get simplified. Let us ...