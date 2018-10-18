Wholesale onion prices surge to 8-month high of Rs 21.5 per kg at Lasalgaon

Wholesale onion prices have doubled in the past week to Rs 21.5 a kg, the highest in eight months, at the benchmark Lasalgaon mandi in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. This is due to estimates of lower production this year, following drought in the state's major producing centres.

Maharashtra contributes nearly 30 per cent of India’s overall output and Nashik district alone has around 80 per cent of the state’s production. Hence, drought in Nashik hampers the all-India trade. On most occasions between March and October, prices moved between Rs 6 and 12 a kg. ...