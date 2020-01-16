Why a growth rate falling below 5% is a clear and present danger for India

The government's early estimate sees India's GDP growth dipping to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current financial year. Worse, such growth will also mark a deceleration for a third straight year.

A consistent slowdown for three years implies that there are bottlenecks in the economy that have not been addressed for a long period of time. A growth rate of just 5 per cent would make it almost impossible for India to achieve the target of becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2024, writes A K Bhattacharya. The first advance estimates of growth in India’s gross domestic ...