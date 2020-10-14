Why Bihar's economic growth is picking up despite absence of big industries

The Nitish Kumar government, which took charge in November 2015, later broke its alliance with the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to assume power again in July 2017. It is now pitted against RJD alliance in the state assembly polls.

In 2015-16 and 2016-17, when the Nitish government was in power with its first ally, the GSDP of the state grew by 6.08 per cent and 8.9 per cent respectively. While the former was lower than the national GDP growth of 8 per cent, the latter was higher than 8.3 per cent growth at the national level. However, in 2016-17, the alliance was in power for only ...