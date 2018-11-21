Why investment promises at Make in Odisha summit are not quite a juggernaut

The theme of this year’s Make in Odisha investment conclave that wound up last week was “Come and Join the Juggernaut”. Going by the attendees, the galaxy of India’s corporate leaders certainly heeded the call.

Flanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the dais at the inaugural plenary were the who’s who of India Inc — from Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group Chief Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal. Those present among themselves controlled two-thirds of ...