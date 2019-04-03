Why PM-Kisan could be a bankable project

In February this year, barely hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the headline-attracting Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) direct income support scheme , which promised to deposit Rs 6,000 a year into the bank account of small and marginal farmers, some cultivators in Maharashtra’s Nasik and Nanded districts faced a peculiar problem.

Within hours of being credited, the first instalment of Rs 2,000 was debited from their accounts. Several of them subsequently complained to local agriculture officials who assured them that the reversal was a ...