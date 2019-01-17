Why TV manufacturers may shift out of India if import duties aren't reduced

Why has the government raised import duties? The government has aggressively pushed to cut down on India's massive import bill for electronics, which stood at $21 billion in FY18 and made up the third biggest chunk of the import bill after crude oil and gold. As a result, import duties on a wide range of products have seen six specific tariff hikes over the past one year.

The idea was that as importing became an unviable option for manufacturers due to rising costs, they would be forced to produce their merchandise in India. This double-edged focus on value-addition, rather than ...