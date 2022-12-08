JUST IN
Business Standard

Will a warm winter affect India's agricultural output?

While this could mean some respite from the intense cold of North India, it could also harm the standing rabi crops if the temperature rise is unusual and abnormal.

Topics
Agriculture | India Meteorological Department | farm produce

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

agriculture

    • In its December-February forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that North and Northwest India might experience a warmer winter this time.

    While this could mean some respite from the intense cold of North India, it could also harm the standing rabi crops if the temperature rise is unusual and abnormal.

    How could a warm winter affect farm output? Listen to this podcast to know more.

    First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 08:30 IST
