Will a warm winter affect India's agricultural output?
While this could mean some respite from the intense cold of North India, it could also harm the standing rabi crops if the temperature rise is unusual and abnormal.
Topics
Agriculture | India Meteorological Department | farm produce
https://mybs.in/2b2rb2r
What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
IMD forecasts warm winter, crop yields likely to feel the heat this year
Delhi govt launches 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
In its December-February forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that North and Northwest India might experience a warmer winter this time.
While this could mean some respite from the intense cold of North India, it could also harm the standing rabi crops if the temperature rise is unusual and abnormal.
How could a warm winter affect farm output? Listen to this podcast to know more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU