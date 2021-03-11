Thailand considers adding more prison space for new political prisoners

-
ALSO READ
Investors keep wary eye on Thailand protests as stock market slips
Thailand's cabinet backs $2.2 billion cash aid to boost economy, jobs
Thailand protesters claim victory with a letter to king's council
Thailand govt set to borrow $46 billion to fund coronavirus recovery
Thailand approves tax breaks to spur consumption, revive economy
-
Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners, the justice minister said Wednesday.
Somsak Thepsuthin said Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison, where most recently detained political prisoners are held, become congested when families and supporters come to visit.
Therefore, we are discussing finding a larger area that can accommodate more people for everyone's convenience, he told reporters. He denied speculation that a separate new prison would be built for political prisoners.
Everyone should be treated equally, Somsak said.
The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights recently said at least 382 people, including 13 minors, are facing charges related to political demonstrations and expressing political views from July 2020 through the end of last month.
A student-led pro-democracy movement took hold last year that is calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.
When the protests became more critical of the monarchy, the authorities stepped up their prosecutions of activists. More than 60 of the people cited by the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have been charged under the lese majeste law, which makes defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison per incident.
On Wednesday, the Criminal Court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 4 1/2 years in prison for violating the Computer Crime Act by creating several accounts on Facebook on which he allegedly made nine posts criticizing the monarch in April 2020.
The man, a waiter, had his sentence halved from the original nine years because he pleaded guilty, a standard practice in Thai courts.
The Department of Corrections website says Bangkok Remand Prison holds 3,195 prisoners, while Klong Prem Central Prison accommodates 7,009.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU