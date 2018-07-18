Will stand-in FM Piyush Goyal's strong focus on the banking sector pay off?

In just over two months since Piyush Goyal was “temporarily assigned” the portfolio of finance minister, the banking sector has occupied most of his working space.

Goyal’s most ambitious intervention as the minister for finance and corporate affairs too has been the announcement of Project Sashakt, an inter-creditor arrangement among banks to handle NPA cases before those loans take the road to bankruptcy courts. In contrast, Minister Arun Jaitley has commented on a whale of topics through blog posts since May 14, when the Presidential Communique was issued; but he ...